Our nation’s veterans have served their country honorably and in return, we need to treat them with the care and respect that they have earned. That is why we at the Reveille Foundation have worked tirelessly to support the veteran community, especially those in underserved communities. We work with community partners to assist individuals with their housing, health, transportation, employment, and educational needs. It is in that calling that we urge our leaders in Congress to support the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO