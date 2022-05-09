ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ mall shoppers get anonymous Mother’s Day cash surprise

By Rick Rickman
 4 days ago
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A generous man with a bag rained cold hard cash down from the second-floor balcony at a Monmouth County mall Sunday in celebration of New Jersey moms. "Happy Mother's Day everyone," the man said to the shoppers below at the Freehold Raceway Mall as he tossed the dough...

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Community Policy