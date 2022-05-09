ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey man charged with kidnapping

By Scott Cousins
 4 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – A Godfrey man has been charged with kidnapping and several other felony and misdemeanor crimes stemming from a May 1 incident.

Terry L. Marmino, 44, of Godfrey, was charged May 2 with kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery, all Class 4 felonies; and criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, on May 1 Marmino allegedly grabbed a household member by the arm, put her in a restraining hold and pushed her into a vehicle “to an unknown location with the intent to secretly confine her against her will.

Marmino also is accused of pushing another household or family member against a wall and damaged a window screen at the scene of the incident, causing less than $500 in damage.

“There was a previous domestic relationship with the victim,” Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said in an emailed response to questions. “The incident arose out of an argument that began earlier in the day and progressed throughout.”

Marmino has a 202 conviction for aggravated battery out of Jersey County and was on probation at the time of the May 1 incident.

Bail was set at $50,000.

In an unrelated case, Dylan M.L. Spurgeon, 18, of Brighton, was charged with aggravated battery of a school employee, a Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on May 4 Spurgeon allegedly slammed the arm of a teacher at Journey School into a door, causing contusions.

According to Goetten, the suspect was a student at Journey School.

“He was apparently agitated at the school and roaming the halls,” Goetten said. “For the protection of the staff and students at the school, staff locked down classrooms and attempted to lock the suspect out of the gym. He was able to overpower staff (member) and that's when the alleged injury to staff occurred.”

Bail was set at $20,000.

In a separate case, Danielle M. Dickman, 41, and Adam D. Seib, 31, both of the same address in Alton, were each charged with theft, a Class 3 felony.

According to court documents, on Feb. 24 the two allegedly took telephone wire from Grafton Telephone Co. valued in excess of $500.

Bail was set at $35,000 each.

