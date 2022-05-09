ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, MA

Worcester man accused of trying to entice teen at Kingston mall

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olCfG_0fY9yRdB00
Martin Rosa Martin Rosa, 52, was arrested at a Kingston mall after police say he tried enticing a teenage girl.

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Worcester man was arrested after police say he tried to entice a 15-year-old girl into performing sex acts.

The encounter happened Sunday evening at the Kingston Collection shopping mall, according to police.

Martin Rosa, 52, was arrested based on a description from a 13-year-old caller, police say. The description was given to mall security and Kingston police officers, resulting in Rosa being taken into custody.

“The act was not completed, thanks to the appropriate response from the victim and a group of juveniles,” Kingston Police said in a statement.

Rosa will face a felony charge of enticing a child under 16.

