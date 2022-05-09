ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Millions of Americans can now get free or discounted internet – See the full list of providers

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnnZH_0fY9yCdW00

MILLIONS of households may be eligible for high-speed internet at no cost, thanks to a recently expanded government program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers $30 monthly discounts on internet costs to low-income families.

If you qualify for aid from the ACP, you could be just a phone call away from choosing a free high-speed internet plan.

Here's everything you need to know about the ACP, how to apply, and which providers you can get discounts from.

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?

During the pandemic, more than ever, it was recognized that people need WiFi to work, learn, and entertain themselves remotely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9jVS_0fY9yCdW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff6lB_0fY9yCdW00

On December 31, 2021, the ACP was passed by the Biden Administration.

Eligibility for the ACP is based on household income by size or participation in other government assistance programs.

To qualify, a household's income must be less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline or receive benefits from SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs as outlined on the FCC’s website.

For instance, a family of four with a household income less than $55,500 can get approved for ACP benefits, since the poverty line for a family of four is $27,750.

To enroll, visit acpbenefit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application.

You will also need to contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a plan.

If you previously received aid through the emergency broadband benefit, you'll need to reapply for ACP assistance.

The program also offers $75 for those living on tribal land and a one-time discount on a computer or tablet up to $100.

Participating providers

According to the White House announcement, more than 1,300 providers nationwide accept the ACP benefit.

Of those, the Biden administration secured promises from the following providers that will offer high-speed service for a max of $30 monthly for ACP-eligible families:

Since these providers are keeping prices below $30, households can get service for free after applying the ACP discount.

Keep in mind that you need to get approved for ACP aid before contacting a provider about applying for the $30 discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdKoA_0fY9yCdW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcJO_0fY9yCdW00

For more ways to save money, we compiled five tips that can help you cut your broadband bills.

And even if you have a high-speed connection in your home, follow these tips to make sure you're getting the strongest service possible.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Me Too
3d ago

It’s already free the inventor of internet gave us to us all free. You only pay for line that comes across. No way a line should be 100.00 . Republicans always trying to make money off of someone’s else’s inventions. 10.00 more like it for a line. Smdh

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Discounts#Internet Providers#Wifi#The Biden Administration#Acp#Medicaid#Fcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden announces 20 internet companies will give 'free' high-speed broadband for almost 50 million low income families to allow MORE people to work from home and 'stream high-definition shows and movies'

The Biden administration announced a plan to get high-speed internet to millions of Americans through subsidies and discounts agreed to by industry – putting work-from-home technology, plus educational and entertainment options into rural and low-income homes. 'High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,' the White House...
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
428K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy