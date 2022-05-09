Millions of Americans can now get free or discounted internet – See the full list of providers

MILLIONS of households may be eligible for high-speed internet at no cost, thanks to a recently expanded government program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers $30 monthly discounts on internet costs to low-income families.

If you qualify for aid from the ACP, you could be just a phone call away from choosing a free high-speed internet plan.

Here's everything you need to know about the ACP, how to apply, and which providers you can get discounts from.

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?

During the pandemic, more than ever, it was recognized that people need WiFi to work, learn, and entertain themselves remotely.

On December 31, 2021, the ACP was passed by the Biden Administration.

Eligibility for the ACP is based on household income by size or participation in other government assistance programs.

To qualify, a household's income must be less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline or receive benefits from SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs as outlined on the FCC’s website.

For instance, a family of four with a household income less than $55,500 can get approved for ACP benefits, since the poverty line for a family of four is $27,750.

To enroll, visit acpbenefit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application.

You will also need to contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a plan.

If you previously received aid through the emergency broadband benefit, you'll need to reapply for ACP assistance.

The program also offers $75 for those living on tribal land and a one-time discount on a computer or tablet up to $100.

Participating providers

According to the White House announcement, more than 1,300 providers nationwide accept the ACP benefit.

Of those, the Biden administration secured promises from the following providers that will offer high-speed service for a max of $30 monthly for ACP-eligible families:

Since these providers are keeping prices below $30, households can get service for free after applying the ACP discount.

Keep in mind that you need to get approved for ACP aid before contacting a provider about applying for the $30 discount.

For more ways to save money, we compiled five tips that can help you cut your broadband bills.

And even if you have a high-speed connection in your home, follow these tips to make sure you're getting the strongest service possible.

