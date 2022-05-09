Tigard C Karen Spadafora voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week

Congratulations to Tigard catcher Karen Spadafora for being voted SBLive's WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for April 25-May 1!

The junior went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs, helping lead the Tigers to a 10-0, five-inning win over Canby in a key Three Rivers League game at Tigard High School. The home run was the 10th of the season for Spadafora.

Spadafora received 39.61% of the total vote, beating out Gladstone's Delaney McNett who finished second with 30.8% . Reynold's Da’Liese Lomax finished third with 15.1% and Barlow's Britney Henderson finished fourth with 3.51% . There were over 57,000 votes tallied this week!

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of April 25-May 1:

Sydney Boren, Eagle Point

The junior middle infielder belted three two-run homers and drove in eight runs for the Eagles in a split with Willamette in a Midwestern League doubleheader at Eagle Point.

Payton Burnham, Sheldon

The sophomore smacked a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Irish a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game at Stewart Park. Burnham also picked up a complete-game pitching victory, giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out eight and walking one. She blasted a grand slam in a 14-2 win at Grants Pass.

Georgia Corey, Jesuit

The senior went 2 for 2 with a home run, two walks, four runs and three RBIs, helping the Crusaders post a 13-1 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School.

Mary Cunningham, Jesuit

The sophomore went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, a walk, a run and an RBI, helping the Crusaders record a 3-1 win over Tualatin in a nonleague game at Tualatin High School.

Ayla Davies, Burns

The sophomore threw a nine-inning, complete-game shutout for the Hilanders, helping them get a 1-0 win over Lakeview in a nonleague game at Lakeview High School. Davies gave up two hits while striking out 16 and walking none.

Caelyn Davis, Mazama

The freshman, with strong hitting and pitching, helped lead the Vikings to a 7-3 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix High School. At the plate, Davis went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. In the circle, she gave up three unearned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none in seven innings.

Madison Erickson, Wilsonville

The senior, with her hitting and pitching, helped power the Wildcats to a 10-0, six-inning win over Scappoose in a Northwest Oregon Conference showdown at Wilsonville High School. At the plate, Erickson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. In the circle, she gave up one hit while striking out 15 and walking one.

Addisen Fisher, Bend

The sophomore went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four runs and four RBIs, helping the Lava Bears post a 14-0 win over Mountain View in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Mountain View High School. Fisher also pitched two shutout innings in the win, striking out four.

Gracie Hamilton, Mazama

The senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Vikings post an 11-1 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Mazama High School.

Sadie Guyette, Tualatin

The freshman scored the walk-off run in the eighth inning for the Timberwolves in their 5-4 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League contest at Tualatin High School. Guyette went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs.

Britney Henderson, Barlow

The sophomore threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 15, helping lead the Bruins to a 1-0 win over Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Gresham High School.

Lola Jarrette, Summit

The senior was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, two stolen bases, four runs and two RBIs, as she helped lead the Storm to a 15-5 win over Sisters in a nonleague game at Summit High School.

Jenna Hopkins, Kennedy

The junior scored three runs and drove in two, and she picked up the pitching win, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine and walking two, in leading the Trojans to a 14-1, five-inning win over Culver in a Special District 2 game at Kennedy High School.

Addison Kachnik, Mountainside

The senior third baseman belted a grand slam while going 2 for 5 with five RBIs in a 7-5 win over Southridge in a Metro League game at Mountainside High School. Kachnik went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-7, 10-inning loss to Westview.

Hannah Lewis, McDaniel

The senior catcher went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, helping the Mountain Lions run to a 15-6 win over Cleveland in a Portland Interscholastic League game. Lewis, who is hitting for a .556 average with 25 RBIs for the season, had five hits and two intentional walks over a two-game stretch during the week.

Da’Liese Lomax, Reynolds

The freshman turned in a dominant pitching performance, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out 11 and walking one, helping the Raiders post a 5-1 win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Nelson High School.

Kacy Lyman, Jesuit

The senior belted a grand slam and drove in five runs, helping the Crusaders run to a 13-1 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School.

Cheyenne McNamee, Lowell

The freshman went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, helping the Devils record an 11-1 win over Elkton in a Special District 3 game at Lowell High School.

Delaney McNett, Gladstone

The junior went 3 for 3 with two walks, four stolen bases and five runs, helping the Gladiators post a 12-4 win over North Marion in a Tri-Valley Conference game at North Marion High School.

Allyson Nordling, Oregon City

The junior smacked a clutch two-out, two-run, go-ahead double for the Pioneers, helping them notch a 4-2 win over Canby in a key Three Rivers League contest at Canby High School.

Avery Pounder, Bandon

The senior continues her amazing dual-threat senior season, hitting and pitching the Tigers to a 12-0, five-inning win over Waldport in a Special District 4 game at Bandon High School. At the plate, Pounder went 3 for 3 with a double, four stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs. In the circle, she threw a complete-game shutout, allowing one hit while striking out nine and walking one.

Teeghan Reams, Ridgeview

The senior stepped up in a big way for Ravens, helping them get three wins in Intermountain Conference play. In a 7-1 win over The Dalles, Reams pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two. She went 2 for 2 at the plate with a two-run double. In the first game of a doubleheader sweep over Crook County, a 14-3 win, Reams pitched five innings, giving up three hits while striking out five and walking two. In the second game, a 10-6 win, she went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Malia Scanlan, Cascade

The freshman went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, a run and three RBIs, helping the Cougars post an 8-0 win over Philomath in an Oregon West Conference game at Philomath High School.

Camille Schmitz, Tualatin

The senior pitched a complete-game shutout for the Timberwolves, allowing four hits while striking out 16 and walking none in their 4-0 win over Lake Oswego in a Three Rivers League game at Tualatin High School.

Miranda Scovil, Santiam Christian

The junior, with her hitting and pitching, helped lead the Eagles to a 12-2, five-inning win over La Pine in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Santiam Christian. At the plate, Scovil went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. In the circle, she gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out three and walking four.

Rowan Thompson, South Salem

The sophomore pitcher helped lead the Saxons to a 7-2 road win over Bend in the second game of a Mountain Valley Conference doubleheader, ending the Lava Bears’ winning streak at 31 games. Thompson struck out eight batters in addition to belting a two-run homer. In the first game of the doubleheader, a 1-0 Bend win, Thompson gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11.

Hailey Waldon, Eagle Point

The junior middle infielder hit for the cycle and drove in six runs for the Eagles in the first game of a Midwestern League doubleheader with Willamette, played at Eagle Point.

Malia Williams, Marist Catholic

The pitcher continued her amazing senior season for the Spartans, throwing a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none, leading Marist Catholic to a 12-0, five-inning win over Junction City in a Sky Em League game at Junction City High School. Williams also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Kyla Zhang, Lake Oswego

The junior smacked a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, helping lead the Lakers to a 4-2 win over Sunset in a nonleague game at Sunset High School. Zhang was also hit by a pitch in the contest.