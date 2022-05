Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will try to add the second leg of the Triple Crown to his résumé when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course. An 80-1 long shot who wasn't officially in the Kentucky Derby field until the day before the race, Rich Strike took advantage of a pace meltdown and came charging down the stretch to win the Run for the Roses, becoming the second longest underdog to win the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike is 7-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is 3-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (11-2), Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (6-1) and Kentucky Derby fourth place finisher Simplification (8-1) are other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO