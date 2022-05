LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It was a big Thursday over in Lynchburg as five student-athletes put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent over at Heritage High School. Matt Cassidy will be staying in the Hill City to play baseball over at the University of Lynchburg. Reagan Patterson is taking her talents to the NRV – to Radford University. Kenneth ‘Deuce’ Crawford signed with Appalachian State. While McKinley Pennix and Darius Brown put pen to paper and signed with Bluefield State University. The last four signees will all run track and field at their selected colleges.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO