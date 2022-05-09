ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 3-4 None 14/07 PM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None 15/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 15/07 PM 5.2 1.5 0.9 3 None 16/08 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 3 None 16/09 PM 5.1 1.4 0.6 3 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 2.2 1.6 1.7 1 None 14/07 PM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.9 1.3 1.5 1 None 15/08 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 None 16/08 AM 2.0 1.4 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 2.7 2.1 1.9 1-2 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 14/07 PM 2.1 1.0 0.8 1 None 15/07 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1 None 15/07 PM 2.2 1.1 0.9 1-2 None 16/08 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.2 1.1 0.8 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 14/08 PM 1.6 0.4 0.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 15/08 PM 1.5 0.3 0.5 2 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.5 1.0 2 None 16/09 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution if driving. Use your headlights and be sure to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The coastal communities of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
County
Northampton County, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution if driving. Use your headlights and be sure to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The coastal communities of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 3-4 None 14/07 PM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None 15/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 15/07 PM 5.2 1.5 0.9 3 None 16/08 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 3 None 16/09 PM 5.1 1.4 0.6 3 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 2.2 1.6 1.7 1 None 14/07 PM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.9 1.3 1.5 1 None 15/08 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 None 16/08 AM 2.0 1.4 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 2.7 2.1 1.9 1-2 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 14/07 PM 2.1 1.0 0.8 1 None 15/07 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1 None 15/07 PM 2.2 1.1 0.9 1-2 None 16/08 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.2 1.1 0.8 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 14/08 PM 1.6 0.4 0.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 15/08 PM 1.5 0.3 0.5 2 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.5 1.0 2 None 16/09 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are improving above one quarter mile, and thus, the advisory is being allowed to expire.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to persist this morning. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations. Visibilities will gradually improve by 8 or 9 AM. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN COUNTY At 555 AM CDT, Nearly stationary thunderstorms were observed earlier across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The rain has ended across the area, however flash flooding continues to be a threat. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Noble County through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Perry, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 183 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Ocean, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May; Cumberland; Middlesex; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

Community Policy