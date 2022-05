With a six-run lead heading into the seventh inning, No.18 Maryland baseball proceeded to give up six runs to Michigan in the inning, tying the game at seven apiece. However, after allowing Michigan to crawl back in the game, Maryland got right back to work to start the eighth. The Terps got two players on base almost immediately. One of those runners, junior right fielder Troy Schreffler Jr., found himself on third base with one out.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO