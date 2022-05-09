ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland High's BPA takes top honors at national competition

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Midland High Chapter of the Business Professionals of America's National Qualifiers (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

Twenty national qualifiers of the Midland High Chapter of the Business Professionals of America rank in the top tier of business students in the nation.

Recently, a Texas conference brought together more than 5,000 students from across the country to vie for top honors and scholarships in business, finance, technology, marketing and health administration skills competitions.

The Global Marketing Team of the Midland High Chapter of the Business Professionals of America (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

The results from the Midland High BPA chapter events were:

  • Mia Allen: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place
  • Bo Brutyn: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place; Fundamental Accounting-8th place
  • Claire Carpenter: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place
  • Cole Carpenter: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place
  • Dalton DeBoer: Global Marketing Team-2nd place
  • Jackson Keefe: Economic Research Team-9th place
  • Colter Mahabir: Global Marketing Team-2nd place
  • Lauren McGuirk: Ambassador Torch Award Recipient; Economic Research Team-9th place
  • Lawrence Millward: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place; Parliamentary Procedure Concepts-8th place; Digital Marketing Concepts-10th place
  • Eva Poprave: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place
  • Kiana Prany: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place
  • Ethan Santos: Economic Research Team-9th place
  • Andrew Steger: Parliamentary Procedure Team-7th place; Presentation Management Individual-7th place
  • Zack Steger: Global Marketing Team-2nd place
  • Kendall Wenzell: Global Marketing Team-2nd place

While in Dallas, the students had opportunities to network with other Business Professionals of America members, attend leadership and professional development workshops, and tour historical sites.

The MHS students also participated in the annual Business Professionals of America Walk for Special Olympics.

Together, sponsors helped raise $19-thousand, allowing MHS students to prove that they are "Tomorrow's Business Professionals."

The Midland High Chapter of BPA would not have been able to attend Nationals if it wasn’t for the generous sponsorships of our local community: Dr. Paula Druskins, Everett Carpet Company, Fisher Contracting Company, Gougeon Employees Foundation, Aleck & Jenkins, Attorneys at Law, Douglas Family Vision, Dr. Kathryn Winkel, Edward Jones-Meredith LeBaron, Garber Chevrolet, York Repair, and multiple family and friends of the Chemic Family.

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

