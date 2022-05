As more than $200 billion of the cryptocurrency market was sold off in a day, the sports world could be bracing for the repercussions. Crypto exchanges like Crypto.com, FTX and Coinbase have made a slough of deals with major sports leagues and teams over the last several months. Those same exchanges — which take a percentage of each trade — have seen their cuts of each transaction tank as the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have dipped dramatically.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO