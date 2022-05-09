Drug and weapons felonies filed Friday

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug- and weapons-related felonies were among the charges filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jamie A. Kite, 33, of Collinsville, was charged May 6 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

According to court documents, on May 5 Kite allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Other felony charged filed May 6 include:

• Anthony J. Bucaro, 26, of Caseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on May 6 Bucaro allegedly had less than 15 grams of fentanyl. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Miguel Ramos, 41, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. According to court documents, 0n May 5 Ramos allegedly had a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun. He has a 2016 conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm out of Madison County. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Crystal K. Taylor, 39, of Staunton, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense) a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. On May 5 Taylor allegedly had took printer cartridges and headphones valued at less than $300 from the Glen Carbon Walmart. She has a 2010 conviction for armed robbery out of Macoupin County. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Zachary L. Wade, 21, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. On May 5 Wade allegedly was driving a 1995 Acura when he attempted to flee from a Collinsville police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Alan D. Grills, 53, of Moro, was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on May 5 allegedly made a false 911 call. Bail was set at $10,000.