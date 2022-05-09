ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Drug and weapons felonies filed Friday

By Scott Cousins
 4 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug- and weapons-related felonies were among the charges filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jamie A. Kite, 33, of Collinsville, was charged May 6 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

According to court documents, on May 5 Kite allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Bail was set at $15,000.

Other felony charged filed May 6 include:

• Anthony J. Bucaro, 26, of Caseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on May 6 Bucaro allegedly had less than 15 grams of fentanyl. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Miguel Ramos, 41, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. According to court documents, 0n May 5 Ramos allegedly had a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun. He has a 2016 conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm out of Madison County. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Crystal K. Taylor, 39, of Staunton, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense) a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department. On May 5 Taylor allegedly had took printer cartridges and headphones valued at less than $300 from the Glen Carbon Walmart. She has a 2010 conviction for armed robbery out of Macoupin County. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Zachary L. Wade, 21, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. On May 5 Wade allegedly was driving a 1995 Acura when he attempted to flee from a Collinsville police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Alan D. Grills, 53, of Moro, was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on May 5 allegedly made a false 911 call. Bail was set at $10,000.

3 Greene County arrests noted

CARROLLTON — Three recent arrests have been reported in Greene County. Greenfield Police reported that Julian A. Sanders, 38, of Springfield was booked into the Greene County Jail at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of improper display of a license plate.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Collinsville firefighter receives Medal of Valor

SPRINGFIELD — Collinsville Firefighter Colin Fuhrmann has been awarded the Medal of Valor by the Illinois State Fire Marshal. Facing mortal danger, Fuhrmann demonstrated courage and dedication despite the risk presented to him in order to take lifesaving actions for the resident of the home.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
