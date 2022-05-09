High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 3-4 None 14/07 PM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None 15/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 15/07 PM 5.2 1.5 0.9 3 None 16/08 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 3 None 16/09 PM 5.1 1.4 0.6 3 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 2.2 1.6 1.7 1 None 14/07 PM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.9 1.3 1.5 1 None 15/08 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 None 16/08 AM 2.0 1.4 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 2.7 2.1 1.9 1-2 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 14/07 PM 2.1 1.0 0.8 1 None 15/07 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1 None 15/07 PM 2.2 1.1 0.9 1-2 None 16/08 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.2 1.1 0.8 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 14/08 PM 1.6 0.4 0.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 15/08 PM 1.5 0.3 0.5 2 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.5 1.0 2 None 16/09 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 2 None

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO