ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2 charged after car stolen at gunpoint in North Carolina Lowe’s parking lot

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G95nA_0fY9vcr900

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WWE Hall of Famer charged in deadly DUI crash, deputies say

Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery of a person at a Lowe’s location on 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVuIN_0fY9vcr900
Aerial view of 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard (Google Maps)

Police said responding officers arrived at the scene and heard that two suspects, Taylor Shane Evans, 20, and an unnamed juvenile had stolen a 2017 Toyota Camry from the victim at gunpoint.

9-year-old shot in the head in Randolph County, sheriff says

Police said that several people saw the robbery, including multiple employees of Lowe’s. An additional witness account provided officers with the information that Evans and the juvenile were “traveling toward Timlic Avenue” in the stolen Toyota Camry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drw36_0fY9vcr900
Distance between 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard and Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police found the stolen car in front of 50 Timlic Avenue.

Both Evans and the juvenile tried to run away on foot when spotted, police said. However, both were taken into custody after a “short foot chase” at 7:55 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuDUl_0fY9vcr900
Aerial view of 50 Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police recovered a handgun, which they said was used in the robbery.

Evans is currently being charged with the following:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle

A petition is pending for the juvenile.

“Due to the early stages of this investigation still in progress, no additional information is available at this time,” said the Winston-Salem Police Department in a statement.

No bond information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

N,C.78
4d ago

they shouldn't call a person juvenile if they're old enough to have a gun and point it at someone they need to be named and go in front of a judge as an adult.

Reply
3
Related
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged in connection to Hanes Mall shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Property Crime#Wghp
WBTW News13

South Carolina man dies days after dirt bike crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has died just days after a crash on his dirt bike. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Cory Gethers, of North Charleston, died Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries he sustained in a crash last weekend. According to O’Neal, Gethers died from […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was injured Friday in a drive-by shooting in Marion, according to Marion Police Capt. Marilyn Rogers. The woman said someone pulled up beside her traveling east on Highway 76 and shot her in the left arm, Rogers said. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information should call […]
MARION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Trucker seriously injured after crash, 75-foot fall in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after crashing through an overpass railing in New Bern, North Carolina The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Highway 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge and the truck fell more than 75 feet before […]
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy