Virginia Beach, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution if driving. Use your headlights and be sure to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The coastal communities of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 3-4 None 14/07 PM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None 15/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 15/07 PM 5.2 1.5 0.9 3 None 16/08 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 3 None 16/09 PM 5.1 1.4 0.6 3 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 2.2 1.6 1.7 1 None 14/07 PM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.9 1.3 1.5 1 None 15/08 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 None 16/08 AM 2.0 1.4 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 2.7 2.1 1.9 1-2 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 14/07 PM 2.1 1.0 0.8 1 None 15/07 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1 None 15/07 PM 2.2 1.1 0.9 1-2 None 16/08 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.2 1.1 0.8 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 14/08 PM 1.6 0.4 0.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 15/08 PM 1.5 0.3 0.5 2 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.5 1.0 2 None 16/09 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution if driving. Use your headlights and be sure to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The coastal communities of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Ocean, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May; Cumberland; Middlesex; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION WITH REDUCED VISIBILITIES Areas of fog have developed across the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area resulting in reduced visibilities which will impact travel this morning. Fog, dense in some locations, will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, and is likely to be variable. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances and leave extra distance ahead of you. Visibilities should improve between 8 am and 9 am.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Marinette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Peshtigo River near Porterfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Area boat docks begin flooding and there is widespread flooding of wooded lowland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel and St. Marys Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern and central New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Hempstead and southern Nevada Counties through 745 AM CDT At 703 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Perrytown to near Bodcaw. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Emmet, Perrytown, Rosston, Willisville, Bodcaw, Cale, Mount Moriah, Sutton, Morris, Waterloo and Laneburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Pocola Arkoma... Hackett Bonanza... Cameron Excelsior... Fort Smith Regional Airport Jenny Lind... Rock Island Central City... Scullyville Witcherville... Braden Mill Creek... Rye Hill Jenson This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 10 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are improving above one quarter mile, and thus, the advisory is being allowed to expire.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to aroud 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Barren. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fountain Run, Tracy, Cooktown, Dry Fork, Peter Creek and Austin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southeastern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Mulberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Branch... Denning Etna... Meg Piney... Toney Peter Pender... Cecil Lonelm This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 16 and 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

