Rutherford County, TN

Man out on bond for stabbing wife, stabs her again

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tennessee area man is facing additional charges after he stabbed his wife for a second time while out on bond. 65-year-old Charles Hawes...

Beverly Summers Miller
4d ago

His wife family should sue. This is the ridiculous thing I ever heard. People can kill, push drugs, anything and be on the streets in a matter of hours.

