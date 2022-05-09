Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 002 Ontonagon...Fire Weather Zone 009 Gogebic and Fire Weather Zone 084 Southern Houghton. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.

