Walsh County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Iron CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IRON COUNTY The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 010 Iron. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts approaching to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Pocola Arkoma... Hackett Bonanza... Cameron Excelsior... Fort Smith Regional Airport Jenny Lind... Rock Island Central City... Scullyville Witcherville... Braden Mill Creek... Rye Hill Jenson This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 10 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas Southeastern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast of Mulberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Mulberry Dyer... Altus Branch... Denning Etna... Meg Piney... Toney Peter Pender... Cecil Lonelm This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 16 and 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Noble County through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Perry, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 183 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 002 Ontonagon...Fire Weather Zone 009 Gogebic and Fire Weather Zone 084 Southern Houghton. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and frequent lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTY At 507 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Greenwood... Hackett Bonanza... Excelsior Jenny Lind... Rye Hill Jenson... Witcherville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Marquette ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL TODAY FOR BARAGA...MARQUETTE AND DICKINSON COUNTIES DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty southwest winds as high as 25 mph, combined with low relative humidities near 25 percent and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential this afternoon across Baraga, Marquette and Dickinson counties. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution if driving. Use your headlights and be sure to leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The coastal communities of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to aroud 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRIGGS LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE STUTSMAN TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION WITH REDUCED VISIBILITIES Areas of fog have developed across the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area resulting in reduced visibilities which will impact travel this morning. Fog, dense in some locations, will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, and is likely to be variable. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances and leave extra distance ahead of you. Visibilities should improve between 8 am and 9 am.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patches of locally dense fog have developed across portions of north central and inland northeast Florida early this morning. Visibilities may fall below one half mile in spots during the next hour or two. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

