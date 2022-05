Rochester, N.Y. — An epidemic of addiction - coming at the ultimate cost. Lethal drug overdoses hit a record in the United States last year. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 107,000 Americans lost their lives to a drug overdose, which averages out to one death every five minutes. It marks a 15 percent increase in deaths from overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is to blame for a lot of it.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO