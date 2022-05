Fifth grade teacher, Theresa Del Vecchio has published an illustrated story book, Cotton Candy Skies and French Fries, a first person homage to her early childhood summers spent at the Jersey Shore. Del Vecchio, who holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, has been teaching in Millburn for fifteen years, and decided to put pen to paper during the pandemic: “I have loved writing since I was in elementary school,” Del Vecchio said. She has three other books in the works, one for each season. “My hope is to bring joy to kids when they read my books, but I also hope my books can be incorporated into classroom lessons,” she said. The book is available on amazon.com.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO