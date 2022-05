A petition signed by more than 40 residents demanding repairs to roads in north Hall County, near Cairo, was accepted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “The lack of adequate drainage of water and snow, frequency of grading, and washboards occurring on the roads are causing the roads to deteriorate and become dangerous to travelers. It is our request that the situation be addressed by assigning another machine operator to Route 5, or by otherwise addressing the situation in order to improve road conditions.”

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO