In basketball the person with the ball in their hands is often the most important and for that reason Florida’s pursuit of a veteran point guard for the 2022-23 season was of pivotal importance. For that reason, it was massive news on Friday as St. Bonaventure transfer Kyle Lofton announced his commitment to the Gators with Florida beating out some big time programs like Arizona, Purdue, and the team that was considered to be their biggest competition for the New Jersey native, Rutgers.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO