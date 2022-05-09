The New Eat Brgz Encourages Daytime Drinking in Chinatown

Gregory Gourdet of Top Chef stardom became one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs thanks to his pan-Asian menu at the towering rooftop restaurant Departure. For years now, diners have awaited the arrival of Kann, his wood-fired restaurant that will delve into his Haitian roots. After preview pop-ups like his tented Winter Village and months of planning and reflection, Portland Monthly reports that Gourdet will open the doors to Kann in mid-July at 548 SE Ash Street. Diners can expect to see a menu both familiar and new, with Gourdet’s signature touches of fresh herbs and fruits, whole fish, and other bright, lively ingredients and dishes. PoMo outlines a few dishes people can look forward to, like Texas-meets-Haiti smoked ribs and the return of a summer fruit and greens salad that wowed visitors at pop-ups.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO