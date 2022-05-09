The New Eat Brgz Encourages Daytime Drinking in Chinatown
A fast-casual Capitol Hill counter centered around experimental mix-in burgers goes big on booze at its new Chinatown digs, with wild weekday discounts on cocktails starting at lunchtime. Eat Brgz opens directly across from Capital One Arena on Monday, May 9, with $6 frozen margaritas on Wednesdays and $5...
Another one of the city’s most expensive and celebrated fine dining establishments is getting even pricier as it hits the pause button on a menu option that was unusually affordable for a venue of this caliber. Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel and Tower — renowned for its ruby-like tuna ribbons with chile oil, its stunning natural light, and a photo of a bemused Mitt Romney dining with then President-elect Donald Trump — no longer serves its bargain lunch prix-fixe. In fact, the two Michelin-starred venue has not relaunched lunch service since it reopened for indoor dining over well over a year ago.
The idea for Ilcha, a new-ish Korean restaurant in the Marina, came about as many would-be dream restaurants do: with two friends traveling, eating and drinking their way through a new city, and falling in love with a restaurant only to wonder why they can’t find a similar dining experience at home. The difference is that unlike most people, Kummi Kim and Hilwin Wong came back to San Francisco and did something about it. Earlier this spring the duo took one week to flip the former Nabe hot pot restaurant space on Lombard Street into Ilcha, a casual Korean restaurant with a deep selection of Korean spirits and beers.
Gregory Gourdet of Top Chef stardom became one of Portland’s most celebrated chefs thanks to his pan-Asian menu at the towering rooftop restaurant Departure. For years now, diners have awaited the arrival of Kann, his wood-fired restaurant that will delve into his Haitian roots. After preview pop-ups like his tented Winter Village and months of planning and reflection, Portland Monthly reports that Gourdet will open the doors to Kann in mid-July at 548 SE Ash Street. Diners can expect to see a menu both familiar and new, with Gourdet’s signature touches of fresh herbs and fruits, whole fish, and other bright, lively ingredients and dishes. PoMo outlines a few dishes people can look forward to, like Texas-meets-Haiti smoked ribs and the return of a summer fruit and greens salad that wowed visitors at pop-ups.
Chef and owner of Los Angeles restaurant Slab Barbecue, Burt Bakman, is trying to catch the city’s reputation for barbecue up to the likes of southern states like Texas. “The LA barbecue scene is really at its infancy,” he says. “The type of barbecue culture that they have in Texas, they don’t have here. There’s no reason why California cannot become its own barbecue region.”
Two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.
Goose Hollow is a curious neighborhood to dine in. Unlike many parts of town, including the nearby Nob Hill and downtown areas, it doesn’t feature rows of clustered bars and restaurants; pedestrians can walk for blocks from one restaurant before finding another. Most dining options spread around the outer edges, while the neighborhood itself is dominated by Lincoln High School and Providence Park. Still, there are options to be found here, walking or otherwise, including one of the city’s most celebrated pubs, a killer Thai restaurant, and a vegan cheese shop.
The pandemic took a toll on many Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants. Too many favorites closed forever. Too many workers were laid off. And now that we’re living in the new normal, too many places feel the negative impact of supply chain issues and labor shortages. Amid the chaos the hospitality industry continues to face, Southern Italian-inspired Dolce Riviera in the Harwood District reopens this week after nearly 800 days closed.
The Top Chef: Houston competition continues, and as expected, there’s another twist. After battling it out in Last Chance Kitchen for weeks, Detroit chef Sarah Welch returns after making a killer ricotta gnocchi — increasing what was five chefs to six again. And this week, the chefs are taking a vacation — well, sort of.
Koreatown’s hottest restaurant group is growing again. In Hospitality, known for projects as sprawling as modern Korean dinner spot Kinn and casual fried chicken stand Chimmelier, is opening a bakery and pastry concept called Mil Bakery this month right along busy 8th Street. Like several of the group’s other...
Whether it’s deep dish, tavern-cut, or the ocean of styles in between, Chicago’s reputation for great pizza is irreproachable. And when it comes to vegan pizza, the hype holds true. Sure, you can go anywhere and order a pie without cheese, but some pizzaiolos take things a step further with menu items that present creative, enticing options for those who abstain from all animal-based products. Spacca Napoli’s classic Neapolitan-style marinara, Paulie Gee’s cashew ricotta, and Dimo’s house-made dairy-free burrata are just a few of the stellar vegan pie options around town.
Chef Chris Ono brings his extensive fine dining background (Providence, Eleven Madison Park, Mori Sushi) to the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) this summer as part of its inaugural chef-in-residence program. The Hansei residency, which begins in July and runs through the end of the year, promises to be a reflection of Ono’s personal and culinary journeys as a native Angeleno, fourth generation Japanese American, and fine dining chef.
For nearly 35 years on SE Grand Avenue, Nicholas Restaurant served mezza platters, lamb kabobs, chicken and saffron rice plates, and pita breads served still steaming hot from an imported Lebanese oven. Its owners, husband and wife Nicholas and Linda Dibe, had escaped the violence of the 1982 Lebanon War, eventually settling in town and opening Nicholas, introducing Portlanders to all manner of new dishes. In 2021 it moved from its cozy — even cramped — location on SE Grand to a new, more spacious building just on SE Madison Street. Now, after standing empty for a year, the team has returned to the original building. Beirut Bites opened last week with a fresh coat of yellow paint; a casual, counter-service model; and Lebanese street foods including pizzas, shawarma wraps, salad bowls, and gyros.
“If I stop,” Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn’s Crab House, one of the nation’s busiest and most profitable restaurants, told Forbes 10 years ago, “the restaurant will collapse in a few years.”. When Chinn died last month at the age of 99, his granddaughter Carly...
The former Diesel Filling Station space in Virginia-Highland is set to become another neighborhood bar and restaurant this summer, allaying fears the property at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Drewry Street might be up for redevelopment. Randy Pechin, the owner of popular cocktail bar Little Spirit in Inman...
The Jefferson, one of Washington’s most luxurious hotels, recently unveiled a new restaurant in place of its formerly Michelin-rated Plume. The Greenhouse takes its name from its plant-filled placement under a dramatic skylight, with a menu that emphasizes seasonal ingredients. The Greenhouse is led by executive chef Fabio Salvatore,...
Curiously hidden within a West End hotel along the bustling Pennsylvania Avenue NW corridor, Bottles Wine Garden saunters into town tonight with a tight but thoughtful opening list of six by-the-glass options and devotion to women-owned wineries. The 120-seat city oasis, nestled between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom, is accessed through...
The coveted Hank burger is back in Atlanta, when Illegal Food begins popping up at Boulevard bar Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium, starting May 25. Operated by chef Steven Lingenfelter and his wife Laurie Dominguez, Illegal Food pops up in the kitchen at...
The green deck that hangs on the back of the pro shop at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach ebbs and flows with people across an afternoon. The low clouds and coastal breezes mean customers linger longer, popping open cans of cheap beer and swapping stories about life on the course. There’s no fancy clubhouse at this 42-year-old nine-hole par three course, just friends laughing, reliving old tales, and hanging out. Stay long enough, and one of Dave Trepanier’s burgers will find its way in front of you, too.
Two notable chefs — Reem Assil of Oakland Arabic bakery Reem’s and Kwame Onwuachi of Washington, D.C. and most recently Afro-Caribbean restaurant Kith/Kin — are coming into Austin for two respective cookbook events over the next two months. First, Assil’s event for her cookbook Arabiyya takes place...
Michael Mina’s new company, TableOne Hospitality, announced its first hotel restaurant project — and it’s landing in San Francisco’s Hyatt Regency in SoMa. La Société Bar and Café is conceived as a “modern brasserie” and is set to open this summer for breakfast and dinner. Diners at La Société can expect a menu of “classic French dishes” that will be served alongside cocktails and a wine list spanning both regional and European options. The restaurant will be under the helm of executive chef Alexandre Viriot, who arrives in San Francisco with some notable training: he’s worked with French chef heavyweights Guy Savoy, Joël Robuchon, and Alain Ducasse previously, and most recently served as the chef de cuisine at Popinjays, a restaurant inside Hong Kong hotel the Murray.
