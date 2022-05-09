ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Second teen dies after triple shooting near 49th & Hampton

By Taylor Lumpkin, Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Two teens have now died after a triple shooting outside a McDonald's near 49th and Hampton on Saturday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old victim as Javarius Fowler. He died shortly after the shooting. Fowler's family declined to speak with us.

15-year-old William Harrison Jr. died on Monday in the hospital, according to the medical examiner. His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A third teen, police said, is in critical condition.

Police responded to the McDonald's just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. They said several people began shooting after an argument.

The restaurant's lobby is currently closed. Bullet holes can be seen in the windows.

TMJ4 Staff
Scene of a shooting that happened near 49th and Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors said they're still in shock after learning about the death of the 16-year-old.

One woman who lives just down the street said this hits too close to home.

"I have a grandson, he about to be 12, and it stung me just to hear that," she said.

Lynette Frazier lives on the same block with her 10-year-old daughter.

"It's frightening and it's scary. That's why we don't hardly come out here (because) we know how this block is. There's a lot of shooting going on," said Frazier.

She said a lot of teens hang out at the McDonald's, and it's not the first time there's been trouble there.

"I tell her [daughter], don't worry," said Frazier. "Her momma got her. But teenagers, you can't tell them what to do. They'll do what they want."

Community activist Vaun Mayers visited the McDonald's and neighborhood on Monday.

"Our women and our children are supposed to be off-limits," said Mayes. "We are just continually losing our young people, and it's unfortunate."

Mayes said he showed up to support the families affected by the violence. He said more needs to be done by local leaders.

"I would like to see all the leadership really and truly have an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Mayes. "Invite everyone that's trying to combat and address this violence at the table."

Another neighbor who lives close by said, unfortunately, he's not surprised to hear that another teen's life has been taken.

"It really didn't surprise me that he was only 16 years old, because this happens every day all over," he said.

This is why violence prevention activists have said it's critical to ensure shootings like this don't become the norm.

"We have to want to break these cycles and we have to encourage people to break these cycles and that's what we are going to do," said Mayes.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

