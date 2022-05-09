Why would you want chopsticks that deliver an electric shock to your tongue?

It’s official — magicians live among us. We know them as Air Company, and they’ve blessed us with their magic ability to create alcohol out of thin air. Using just carbon dioxide, water and solar energy, Air Company’s technology creates pure ethanol. They then use that to make ethanol-based products. It started in 2019 with Air Vodka, the world’s first alcoholic beverage made from carbon dioxide. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the company started using the same process to make hand sanitizer, which was in short supply. Now, they produce vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum. And to make it all even better, all of their facilities run on renewable power, taking their environmentally friendly status to the next level.

DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO