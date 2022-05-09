ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why would you want chopsticks that deliver an electric shock to your tongue?

Government Technology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany who have tried to eat healthier have experienced this conundrum — healthier food doesn’t usually taste as good, often because it’s low in things like salt and sugar. But what if you could trick yourself into thinking that...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Government Technology

Can 3D printers make chocolate crispier?

Did you know there's a whole science behind the crispiness of chocolate? Apparently, good chocolate is supposed to crack with a distinct snap when you bite into it, and not crumble quietly like the cheaper stuff does. The sound and feel of chocolate when you bite into it is very important to the overall experience of enjoying it, so a research team at the University of Amsterdam set out to see if they could use a 3D printer to enhance the crispiness of chocolate.
ENGINEERING
Government Technology

Can you make vodka out of thin air?

It’s official — magicians live among us. We know them as Air Company, and they’ve blessed us with their magic ability to create alcohol out of thin air. Using just carbon dioxide, water and solar energy, Air Company’s technology creates pure ethanol. They then use that to make ethanol-based products. It started in 2019 with Air Vodka, the world’s first alcoholic beverage made from carbon dioxide. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the company started using the same process to make hand sanitizer, which was in short supply. Now, they produce vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum. And to make it all even better, all of their facilities run on renewable power, taking their environmentally friendly status to the next level.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chopsticks#Electric Shock#Japanese Food#Electric Current#Food Drink#Meiji University#Kirin

Comments / 0

Community Policy