A Sioux Falls man charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance is challenging the traffic stop that led to his arrest. Alex Olin Johnson made his case before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, May 13. Johnson was driving his brother’s car in late 2019 when he was pulled over because the tinted windows were too dark. He says the stop was illegal.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO