Memphis, TN

Man wanted for carjacking rams into police while trying to escape, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Ronnie Robertson Mug Ronnie Robertson has been charged with carjacking, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a carjacking is behind bars after ramming the stolen car into a police vehicle and then trying to run away on foot, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said that 34-year-old Ronnie Robertson donned a black mask and all-black clothing as he pointed a gun at a man and stole his car from the E Z & H gas station May 5 on Deadrick Ave.

Robertson fired a shot at the man as he sped away in his car, police said.

The next day, May 6, police cornered Robertson in the stolen car around noon at Hoskins and Semmes, the department said.

As officers tried to stop Robertson, he backed into an unmarked police car, according to MPD. Police said Robertson then hopped out of the stolen vehicle and took off on foot with a gun in his hand.

Memphis Police eventually caught up with Robertson and took him into custody, charging him with carjacking, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, two counts of evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

