Floyd County Police say that the investigation into an accident which took the life of a Chattooga County woman last month is still on-going. The head-on collision near Georgia 40 in Rome on April 22nd resulted in the death of 63 year old Louann Bean Loggins of Summerville. Police said that Loggins was struck head-on by a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 27.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO