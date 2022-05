New York City officials are once again locked in battle with fellow Democrats in Albany over an issue that has bedeviled New York's political leaders for years: speed cameras. There are 2,000 speed zone cameras around New York City. They're only allowed to be placed a quarter of a mile from a school and can automatically send a $50 ticket to a vehicle owner if their car travels at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. But the cameras only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on school days because that’s how the state bill was written.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO