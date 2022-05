Click here to read the full article. Writer-director Tinna Hrafnsdóttir’s critically acclaimed Icelandic psychological-mystery drama “Quake” has sold to Juno Films for North America and the U.K. as well as to Njuta Films for Sweden. British-French production, distribution and sales company Alief is presenting the film at the upcoming Cannes Marché du Film. Anita Briem (“Beautiful Beings,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) stars as Saga, a single mother fighting to keep her young son while trying to piece together her life after losing her memory. Afraid of being considered unable to take care of her child, Saga attempts to hide...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO