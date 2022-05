Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Bronx man found dead of a gunshot wound in the Eagle Rock Reservation in March. Michael Verdel, 71, of the Bronx and Posley Sulaiman, 31, of Detroit are accused in the death of Kelsey Steels, 31, of the Bronx. His body had been discovered by hikers March 4 near the border of West Orange and Montclair.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO