GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce it has closed on a $87,000,000 loan from Apple Bank for the refinancing of 520 Eighth Ave., a 26-story, 860,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Garment District. Major tenants at the 93-percent leased building include ASPCA, SelfHelp, and Ripley Grier Studios, among others—the building has...