ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Biden administration ‘slowballing’ border wall construction by calling for study, congressman says

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KltTL_0fY9pRJI00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — A request by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for public input on environmental concerns regarding nearly 70 miles slated for border wall construction in and around Laredo, Texas is a way for the Biden administration to slow down the building process, a South Texas congressman recently told Border Report.

But unless Congress rescinds all of the funding, the Department of Homeland Security is required to continue the process, which could include building a border barrier built, as well as other alternatives, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, said.

“In the Laredo Sector, for example, they put out a notice that we are going to have public input on the wall. It’s the environmentalist part of it. Because remember that (President) Trump waived all the environmental laws. So now what they’re doing is the administration — if I can say this nicely — they’re ‘slowballing’ the wall construction because that order is still there and the money is still there but they’re doing it and instead of waiving the environmentals, they’re doing the environmental input and that’s why and a lot of people are concerned right now,” Cuellar told Border Report.

CBP has issued a notice that it is “seeking input on potential environmental impacts and project alternatives for the proposed border barrier system” in Webb and Zapata counties, around Laredo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fy8VP_0fY9pRJI00

This “Notice of Scoping” letter is similar to a “public scoping” period that the agency held in February, during which time it asked for public input on 86 miles of border barrier slated for the Rio Grande Valley in Starr, Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

CBP takes questions and suggestions on future border wall construction in South Texas

After President Joe Biden took office, he promised to halt new border wall construction. But Congress had already appropriated billions of dollars in previous fiscal year budgets that cannot be clawed back by the president. Only Congress can rescind these funds.

President Joe Biden has clawed back about $2.5 billion in funds that had been transferred from the Department of Defense to build the wall. But the president does not have the authority to take back funds that Congress approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJVOd_0fY9pRJI00
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on April 12 in Starr County, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“There is still that instruction by Congress to build the wall. So some of us are saying, ‘CBP use that money,’ because if that money is there and then Republicans take over after this November election then what’s going to happen, is they’re going (to be) pushing the wall money again. But if you use this money before. Use it on technology. Use it on facilities, whatever then that money won’t be there,” Cuellar said.

Democrats in the House have rescinded the funds, said Cuellar, who is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Committee. But legislative rules in the Senate, which has a thin Democratic majority, require 60 votes to pass laws and Cuellar says there is not enough support in that chamber to claw back border wall money.

“We have rescinded and in fact, I’ve worked on putting language there that that money from the border wall can be used for technology, facilities and now I’m asking that they do a public open spaces, which is the binational park that we’re trying to do in Laredo,” Cuellar said.

Binational river park, Laredo border crossing expansion part of D.C. talks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GOlq_0fY9pRJI00
(CBP Graphic)

The mayors of Laredo and its sister city Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, last week traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with various high-ranking officials to request a binational river park be developed on 6 miles of the Rio Grande between the two cities to preserve ecological restoration of the river region.

Plans for the binational river park are in very early stages, Tricia Cortez, executive director of the nonprofit Rio Grande International Study Center (RGISC) told Border Report. But some ideas include building amphitheaters on both sides so concerts can be heard by both countries; a monarch butterfly sanctuary, and miles of river trails.

Cortez and her organization were trying to set up meeting with Border Patrol officials in Laredo, and last week met with Cuellar to try to get more information on what the public scoping announcement really means.

“To really understand what it is. Does that mean we are heading toward a whole new round of condemnation-like round of proceedings? We’re not really clear what this is. We’re not sure,” Cortez said.

In all of South Texas, Laredo has been the only major city spared from border wall construction. But the federal government has condemned many riverfront properties, and with the funds still available it is still very possible that construction will still happen.

According to CBP’s April 29 announcement, “The design of the border barrier could include up to 30-foot high, six-inch square steel bollards spaced approximately four inches apart and fitted with a five-foot anti-climb plate.” This is exactly the specs of the 450 miles of new border wall built under President Donald Trump.

In addition, CBP says these elements also could be built:

  • Up to 150-foot-wide enforcement zone
  • Up to 50-foot-wide maintenance road
  • Lighting
  • Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) towers
  • Gates
  • Cameras
  • Shelters
  • Erosion control and drainage
  • Access Roads

“The action to be analyzed is the proposed construction of up to approximately 69 miles of new border barrier and related system elements within the USBP Laredo Sector,” according to CBP’s April 29 public scoping announcement. ” CBP is seeking public input and comments on the proposed action and alternatives, and environmental issues to be addressed in the EA (environmental assessment). The most helpful comments are those that include data or information that could help inform CBP’s analysis of potential impacts.”

CBP’s website says the environmental study process includes: engaging stakeholders; conducting natural, biological and cultural resource surveys; reviewing survey reports and analyzing potential impacts to natural, biological and cultural resources; developing avoidance or mitigation measures or best management practices; developing a NEPA document and using “environmental monitors to ensure compliance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRc95_0fY9pRJI00
Former DHS Secretary Chad Wolf under the Trump administration was among Trump officials on hand Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas, to commemorate the completion of the 400th mile of border wall. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

But Scott Nicol, an environmentalist in McAllen, told Border Report that as long as environmental laws have been waived — which occurred under the Trump administration in order to build the border wall — then no border region is really safe from border wall construction.

“With the National Environmental Policy Act waived, CBP is just going through the motions, preparing a fake Environmental Assessment. (Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas needs to rescind the border wall waivers and restore the rule of law so that this process has any credibility,” Nicol said.

Nicol tweeted May 6 maps of the proposed border wall after NEPA was waived showing the wall being built through Lake Falcon in South Texas in Zapata County. Nicol tweeted: “CBP’s maps show the border wall running through the middle of Falcon Lake. The thing about waiving NEPA is, when a fake Environmental Assessment is cranked out it doesn’t matter how absurd the resulting waste of paper, there are no rules or standards that they have to follow.”

CBP is taking public comments on the Laredo project until June 13. Comments can be emailed to: LaredoComments@cbp.dhs.gov and should include the words “Laredo Environmental Planning” in the subject line.

Comments, questions, or concerns may also be provided by calling (800) 561-5109 or by mail by writing to: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, D.C. 20229-1100

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 225

Peggy Hill
4d ago

This is a sham! Biden knows that there no concrete plans in place to deter illegal immigration. We don't need immigration reform. What is needed is honest politicians and lower court judges to follow the law that outlines immigration requirements in our Constitution. I pray that this issue of illegal immigration will be cracked down on.

Reply(11)
113
Shady Wade
4d ago

They have no plans to continue the fence. They only do their own property. fences and walls don't work that's why their doing their's.

Reply(27)
94
MarkWalleye
4d ago

Why the heck are Democrats wanting so many illegal immigrants in our country? Are they doing this just out if spite against Trump? Do they not realize all these low skilled, low educated people HURT our country? It's nice to help people, but not to the detriment of our whole country!! Taxpayers will have to provide for many of these people. They will also flood the economy with unskilled and blue collar workers. This will bring down the wages/salaries for these types of jobs and hurt many Americans- disproportionately, POC. The groups of people Democrats purport to want to help. Biden and WOKE LEFT are DESTROYING our country. WHY??!!!

Reply(9)
49
Related
KTSM

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Rio Grande ‘unites us, doesn’t divide us,’ South Texas banker says

A bank executive who last week went with South Texas and Mexican border leaders to Washington, D.C., to promote a Binational River Park on both sides of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, told Border Report it would not only boost the local economy, but it would preserve an important natural resource for both countries. The total cost for the 6.3 mile Binational River Park project is estimated at $500 million, Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel, executive vice president of IBC Bank in Laredo, who is part of a binational working group that is studying the project, told Border Report on Thursday.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Democrat#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
Border Report

Border Report

4K+
Followers
771
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy