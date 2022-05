TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Goff and a woman from Topeka were behind bars after drugs were allegedly found when it was reported she tried to jump from a car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Brent A. Haverkamp, 32, of Goff, and Amber K. Bloomquist, 30, of Topeka, are behind bars after a traffic stop near SE 38th St. and SE Adams.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO