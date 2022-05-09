ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Blood pressure fluctuations: Good and bad

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, Wis.– People on blood pressure medication often record readings with a home monitor and in most cases the results show frequent fluctuations but few surprises. When blood pressure is higher than usual, it is usually because salty foods have been eaten. When it goes too low,...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
merrillfotonews.com

What happens behind the curtains?

At 804 E. First St. in Merrill, a storefront window is blocked by curtains. Have you ever wondered what happens behind those curtains?. Kathy Johnson, a certified Svaroopa® Yoga teacher, with 20 years of teaching experience, owns and operates Rosebud Yoga Studio, LLC, in the building, and the curtains are there to afford students some privacy while in class, she explains.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Brynlee Autumn, born to Jessica Lorbecki and Dustin Lorbecki of Wausau. Girl, Emmalynn Marie, born to Brandy Bogdonovich and Rusty Martin of Wausau. Boy, Bennett Jacob, born to Mckayla Dahlke and Jacob Dahlke of Irma. MARCH 30, 2022. Girl, Lyla Marie, born to Barbara Dobratz and Clifford Stencil of...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
merrillfotonews.com

Loretta Anne Zimmerman

Loretta Anne Zimmerman of Madison, Wisconsin, aged 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Loretta was born in Merrill to Ray and Helene (Wyss) Galipeau in November of 1934. Loretta is survived by her husband Walter Dan, and four children, Mary, Richard (Suzanne), Robert (Julie), and Randall, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, and her sister Mary Lou (Albert) Milner, sisters-in-law Darlene (Rueben)Puphal and Shirley (Dave)Hulke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law Walter and Velma (Kell) Zimmerman, her brother Ray (Lois)Galipeau, Jr., and her sister Betty Mae (Norman)Skare. Loretta was born at the Holy Cross Hospital and attended the St Francis of Xavier Grade School. Her first two years of high school were at the Holy Cross High School for Girls. Between her Sophomore and Junior years she transferred to the Merrill High School. She graduated in the Spring of 1952. She grew up in the apartment above the Gold Arrow Bowling Lanes located on the corner of First and N. Scott Streets. As her father owned the bowling lanes (and building), she and her siblings all became champion bowlers traveling throughout the state and country to compete in bowling tournaments. She would continue to bowl throughout her life until a back injury in her thirties prevented further participation. As a girl and young woman she participated in many sports and activities. In those days she was known as a ‘tom boy’. But she is perhaps best known (or remembered) for her beautiful singing voice which lasted right up to her death. She sang at funerals, weddings, community events and as a soloist with her church choirs. Loretta met her husband Dan on the corner of First and N. Scott Streets in front of the door of the Gold Arrow Bowling Lanes in the summer of 1950. As the story goes, Loretta told Dan both her sisters had married pin setters (pin setters set up the bowling pins between throws). A few days after meeting Loretta, Dan went down to the bowling lanes to meet her father and apply for a job as a pin setter. Last fall they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. After their marriage Dan’s career would take them around the country. Over the next 35 years they moved over a dozen times. And Loretta loved the change of scenery and learning about each new place. After Dan’s retirement they returned to their hometown of Merrill to open a Bed and Breakfast Inn (B&B). For nearly a year Dan worked on restoring the beautiful old Victorian located at 700 W Main while Loretta started decorating. They opened the Candlewick Inn in 1988 and it quickly became a success. Loretta was the consummate Inn Keeper as she had never met a stranger (as the saying goes). That and her business acumen ensured the Inn’s success. But they soon tired of the cold winters and after a few years they sold the Inn and headed South to Arizona. They would spend the next 20+ years there, traveling and exploring the southwest with their many friends. This included a trip to China so she could hold a Panda Bear. She loved Panda’s and had a whole collection of them in her home. Several years ago Loretta started experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s. A few years ago, she and Dan moved back to Southern Wisconsin to be near family. Loretta was a woman whose smile, with dimples, lit up any room she entered. Her warm humor, laughter, sense of fun and adventure will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Stevens Point, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Critic’s Choice Movie Event is back at the library

Starting May 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., the T. B. Scott Library will once again host a monthly movie. All are welcome, but most of the movies will be PG or older rated. The library will provide free popcorn and soda, and Merrill residents can call the Merrill Transit System for a free bus ride to and from the movie.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Fishing season is now open

Wisconsin’s general inland fishing season opened this past Saturday, May 7, 2022. First-timers, or those who haven’t had a Wisconsin fishing license for the last 10 years or more, can get a fishing license for just $5. A one-day general fishing license for Wisconsin residents is $8 or...
merrillfotonews.com

Connexus Credit Union gives back to two Merrill-based organizations

Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, announced recent donations to two Merrill-based organizations: the MAC Home and St. Vincent de Paul of Merrill. Connexus Cares made a $7,750 donation to the MAC Home. “The MAC Home provides safe housing and basic needs to families and individuals experiencing homelessness....
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Blood Vessels#Blood Pressure#Heart Health#Apnp
merrillfotonews.com

Sandra Kay Jirovec

Sandra Kay Jirovec 79 passed away May 9, 2022, in Rockford. She was born January 17, 1943, in Merrill, WI to Theodore and Lois (Stearns) Jirovec. She graduated from Merrill High School. She lived and worked in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Rockford. She participated in Women’s softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling, doing craft shows, playing accordion, riding motorcycles, watching the Green Bay Packers and having a cold beer with friends and family. In her later years, tv westerns, jigsaw puzzles and reading filled her days.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 10:57 a.m. an individual was reported to have driven off from a gas station without paying for their gas. Investigation is ongoing. At 12:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a male attempting to take an item from a business without paying for it. The male was confronted by an employee before leaving, and the merchandise was recovered before the male fled from the scene on foot. The male was later located by officers and taken into custody as a result of the incident.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Myers sentenced to 137 months for methamphetamine trafficking

TJ Myers, age 33 of Merrill, was sentenced to 137 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a new release issued by Timothy O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner handled the prosecution. Myers pled guilty to the charge on Jan. 26, 2022, and Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Myers on May 9, 2022.
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
merrillfotonews.com

Joy F. Heideman

Joy F. Heideman, 95, of Merrill, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. The memorial service for Joy Heideman will take place at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Rev. David Szeto will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church/School in honor of her love of the Lord or to the Lincoln County Humane Society in honor of her love of animals.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County Sports Club 24th Annual Fundraiser/Open House

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Dancers take the stage: “Oh What Fun!”

The Prairie River Middle School (PRMS) Auditorium was the place to be last weekend as Brooke’s School of Dance presented “Oh What Fun!” with five shows on May 7 and 8, 2022. The shows were once again open to the public and packed the auditorium. The Christmas-themed...
merrillfotonews.com

Hass organizes City Council training session, sets office hours

Steve Hass, Merrill’s new Mayor, convened a Committee of the Whole meeting for the newly-organized Merrill City Council on Friday, May 6, 2022. The meeting was an orientation meeting and training session, during which Council President Paul Russell presented on the Nine Tools of Civility and City Attorney Tom Heyden outlined legal matters relative to the Council including walking quorums, the use of electronic communications, and the open records laws. Heyden also outlined the duties, responsibilities, and powers of the City Council and City Committees, Boards, and Commissions as compared to those of the Mayor, City Administrator, and Department Heads. He said the roles of each and the process of local government are not always understood by the general public.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy