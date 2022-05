CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side - the third teen shot in Chicago in under 12 hours. The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.

