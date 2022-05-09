Senior Salute – Lexie Trotter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
(ELGIN, Ill.) — Betty Brown was rejected by Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois, for nursing school 71 years ago because she is Black. This year, the now-retired 90-year-old is being named an honorary chief nursing officer by that same hospital. “It was very emotional,” Brown told ABC News....
BROKEN BOW, NE — New information is adding another tragic layer to the alleged murder-suicide in central Nebraska. University of Nebraska at Kearney officials say the victim was set to graduate today. The Nebraska State Patrol says police found 45-year-old Angie Miller dead in her home in Broken Bow...
(Exira) The Buck Snort Restaurant in Exira has closed. Officials thanked the community of Exira for their support on The Buck Snort Exira Facebook page, but announced that they have closed permanently. We have received no word at this time as to why the restaurant has closed. The Buck Snort Exira just opened in October 2021.
"What? College has gotten drastically more expensive over the last few decades in the United States? I had no idea!" Said no one ever. It's a topic of discussion in political debates, among recent graduates, and even folks who haven't been in a classroom setting in 40 years. Luckily, along...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls. Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls,...
One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
DESHLER, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Clarissa Martin, 26, was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 pm. The Deshler woman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A school bus in Missouri burst into flames as middle school students were heading home. According to KMOV, everyone escaped the bus just in time, and no injuries were reported. “It was kind of scary because I didn’t know what I was going to...
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
I lived it up the night I won $800 at a casino. We had a fancy steak dinner and drinks and more drinks. It was a fun night. I can't imagine what the party would be like if I won a massive jackpot like a man in Iowa just did.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Charles Herbster denounced the bitterness of the Republican gubernatorial primary on Monday and told Channel 8 that if he wins, he’ll try to keep it clean in the fall. “I don’t like it; I don’t think Nebraskans like it,” he said of negative campaigning....
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Western Douglas County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Here is a look at the damage left behind from the storm in Burwell, NE - about three hours west of Omaha. Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools will lose at least 65 teachers to resignation and retirement at the end of the school year, according to numbers provided by the district. Projections show that number could rise to nearly 600 teachers by July 1st. However, the district said it will have a full-time teacher for every class next year.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A body was found in a lake near Columbus on Monday around 7 p.m. by boaters, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after the sheriff’s office, Duncan Fire, and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the body was recovered from Ernst Lake.
PAPILLION, Neb. — An eighth-grader in Papillion died after a medical emergency at school. Jagger Shaw, an eighth-grader, went to the nurses office Friday. From there, paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died. “Friday morning, we had to call the rescue squad to Liberty Middle School,” said...
A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
