ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox stuck between rock and a hard place with Triston Casas

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it would be an easy solution for the Red Sox to replace Bobby Dalbec with Triston Casas, it’s not the approach the organization wants to take. Dalbec has been dreadful for the Red Sox this season in pretty much every statistical category. Despite an intriguing late-season surge in 2021, the...

fansided.com

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Bobby Dalbec
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Josh Donaldson throws massive shade at Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman

The Yankees were not happy with Blue Jays starter Yimi Garcia for plunking Josh Donaldson. Yet, it could be Donaldson’s feud with Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman that started it all. Donaldson did admit he had ‘words’ with Tyler Heineman before the at-bat, leading the Yankees to wonder if that...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And A Hard Place#The Red Sox
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox meet the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead. Texas is 6-11 at home and 13-18 overall. The Rangers are 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Boston is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox fans rejoice as Trevor Story finally goes deep for Boston

Trevor Story hasn’t always lived up to some fan expectations this year, but Boston Red Sox fans can now be happy that he has finally hit a home run. The Boston Red Sox decided to pay a decent bit of money to Trevor Story in hopes of having a productive, powerful, and generally pretty reliable home run hitting threat on their roster. And, well, that hasn’t exactly played out so far this season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

New York Yankees or Bust for Brett Gardner

It seemed to be a matter of time before Brett Gardner ended up returning to the New York Yankees. His locker was still there in spring training. The Yankees’ outfield depth was questionable, and considering the tenuous health of all parties involved, Gardner was expected back in short order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

253K+
Followers
475K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy