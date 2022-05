JACKSON, Miss. — A special judge issued a ruling Tuesday that says a previous Jackson Public Schools policy restricts the free speech of the district's teachers. "The court finds not only that JPS’s policies violate the Mississippi Constitution, but also that they gravely threaten the public interest in public education," special Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson wrote in the ruling. "By silencing its teachers, staff, employees, and their organizational advocate, JPS deprives its students, their parents, and other interested parties such as legislators and taxpayers, of important information necessary to fully understand and take part in their public education system, and meaningfully call for its improvement where and when needed."

