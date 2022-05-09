Bitcoin falls 7.8% to $31,333

* Hawkish Mexico central bank hikes rates to 7% * Peru seen raising interest rates by 50 bps * Brazil services activity beats forecasts with 1.7% March rise * Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% Q1 profit jump; shares up (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Anisha Sircar May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar swung to two-decade highs after hot U.S. inflation data fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes, while Mexico's peso edged higher after its central bank raised its key lending rate. MSCI's index of Latam currencies dropped 0.4% hitting its lowest level since mid-March, with Brazil's real, down 0.2% even as data showed Brazilian services activity rose at a record pace in March, marking a strong recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. The currency has lost 11% since a peak in late April. "The Brazilian real couldn't escape the impact of the latest, most acute wave of dollar appreciation since the last days of April," FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich said. The dollar rose to fresh two-decade highs on concerns around tighter monetary policies after CPI data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price growth stayed hot, beefing up expectations of further aggressive rate hikes. "Having begun tightening monetary policy more than a year ago, Brazil's central bank is much closer to curbing inflation than central banks in many advanced economies. While that doesn't make the real steady in the face of market headwinds, it does look stronger against other currencies, especially emerging countries," said Kuptsikevich. Mexico's peso gained 0.1% as Banxico, the central bank, raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected, underscoring an increasingly complex inflation outlook and saying it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures. Chile's peso tumbled 0.5% as copper prices fell below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fears over lower demand amid surging inflation and rising interest rates pressured industrial metal prices. Peru's sol gained 0.3% against the dollar ahead of an interest rate announcement by the country's central bank, which is also expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. Stocks in Latin America strengthened 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa index gaining 0.5%, boosted by Banco do Brasil SA after the state-run lender reported that its first-quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, the Czech crown jumped nearly 2%, bouncing off Wednesday's two-month lows as the Czech central bank intervened after the currency plunged on expectations rate hikes were ending. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a move President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will quell weeks of worsening civil unrest in the country. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1856 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 985.45 -2.55 MSCI LatAm 2189.22 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 104839.25 0.42 Mexico IPC 49394.50 0.24 Chile IPSA 4700.49 0.5 Argentina MerVal 84881.09 -1.028 Colombia COLCAP 1509.59 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1490 -0.09 Mexico peso 20.3050 0.00 Chile peso 865.5 -0.43 Colombia peso 4104 -0.67 Peru sol 3.76 0.69 Argentina peso (interbank) 117.2500 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 2.24 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Andrew Heavens)

