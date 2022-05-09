Red Flag Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North and Northeast...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0