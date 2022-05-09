ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Iron CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IRON COUNTY The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 010 Iron. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts approaching to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Osage County through 415 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Marland, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Osage County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN COUNTY At 555 AM CDT, Nearly stationary thunderstorms were observed earlier across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The rain has ended across the area, however flash flooding continues to be a threat. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Barren. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fountain Run, Tracy, Cooktown, Dry Fork, Peter Creek and Austin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sebastian THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Pocola Arkoma... Hackett Bonanza... Cameron Excelsior... Fort Smith Regional Airport Jenny Lind... Rock Island Central City... Scullyville Witcherville... Braden Mill Creek... Rye Hill Jenson This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 10 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Marinette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Peshtigo River near Porterfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Area boat docks begin flooding and there is widespread flooding of wooded lowland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 1 None 14/07 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 15/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.5 1 Minor 16/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 16/09 PM 6.0 0.2 1.9 1 Moderate
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 3-4 None 14/07 PM 4.8 1.1 0.6 3 None 15/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 15/07 PM 5.2 1.5 0.9 3 None 16/08 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 3 None 16/09 PM 5.1 1.4 0.6 3 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 2.2 1.6 1.7 1 None 14/07 PM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.9 1.3 1.5 1 None 15/08 PM 2.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 None 16/08 AM 2.0 1.4 1.5 1 None 16/09 PM 2.7 2.1 1.9 1-2 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/06 AM 1.7 0.6 0.8 1 None 14/07 PM 2.1 1.0 0.8 1 None 15/07 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1 None 15/07 PM 2.2 1.1 0.9 1-2 None 16/08 AM 1.8 0.7 0.9 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.2 1.1 0.8 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 14/08 PM 1.6 0.4 0.7 1 None 15/07 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 1 None 15/08 PM 1.5 0.3 0.5 2 None 16/08 AM 1.7 0.5 1.0 2 None 16/09 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Marquette ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL TODAY FOR BARAGA...MARQUETTE AND DICKINSON COUNTIES DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty southwest winds as high as 25 mph, combined with low relative humidities near 25 percent and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential this afternoon across Baraga, Marquette and Dickinson counties. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

