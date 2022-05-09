ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas mayor wants second NFL team in city

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Once you step away from Johnson throwing unsolicited shade at Los Angeles and New York, you can partially see where he's coming from. Dallas is a huge football city and the Cowboys rake in a ton of fans and a ton of dough - not to mention that they dominate TV ratings year after year. With that in mind, it would seem to make sense to give the Cowboys a hometown rival.

That being said, it's very hard to imagine Dallas Cowboys owner and overlord Jerry Jones giving the go-ahead for his team to share the spotlight with anyone else. It's well-known that Jones has the final say on this kind of thing, although Johnson appears to have dug his heels in quite a bit.

Given Jones' love of having the last word, it's actually a bit surprising he hasn't issued a statement yet in response to Johnson's comments. But there is no doubt there will be some kind of public back-and-forth between these two over the summer. As if the Cowboys don't have enough off-field drama to deal with already.

