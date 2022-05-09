Dallas mayor wants second NFL team in city
Once you step away from Johnson throwing unsolicited shade at Los Angeles and New York, you can partially see where he's coming from. Dallas is a huge football city and the Cowboys rake in a ton of fans and a ton of dough - not to mention that they dominate TV ratings year after year. With that in mind, it would seem to make sense to give the Cowboys a hometown rival.
That being said, it's very hard to imagine Dallas Cowboys owner and overlord Jerry Jones giving the go-ahead for his team to share the spotlight with anyone else. It's well-known that Jones has the final say on this kind of thing, although Johnson appears to have dug his heels in quite a bit.
Given Jones' love of having the last word, it's actually a bit surprising he hasn't issued a statement yet in response to Johnson's comments. But there is no doubt there will be some kind of public back-and-forth between these two over the summer. As if the Cowboys don't have enough off-field drama to deal with already.
