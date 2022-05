Even though Dave Dugan was going around in circles for hours, surprisingly he didn’t get dizzy. “That, in spite of the fact that some days I wake up dizzy,” Dugan said. The Carmel comedian drove 1,001 laps in 4 hours and 29 minutes May 11 around the Jackson Circle roundabout at Horseferry Road in Carmel’s Village of WestClay to raise money for Cancer Support Community Indiana.

