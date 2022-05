PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. — Dane County dispatch says crews responded to put out a car on fire in the parking lot of a gas station near Cottage Grove Thursday morning. The call for the fire at a gas station on County Highway N and I-39/90 came in at about 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported to this point, but a large plume of smoke could be seen from the fire.

