Today will be windy to very windy with High Wind Warnings in effect. Rain and high elevation snow showers will diminish this evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Warmer and breezy for Friday and Saturday, with showers in the northwest. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s across the Wind River and Bighorn basins with the upper 40s at Dubois. Peak wind gusts are projected to be in the mid 50 mph range at Jeffrey City, the upper 40’s mph for Lander and Dubois, the mid-40mph range for Riverton and Shoshoni, 31 mph at Worland and 28 mph at Thermopolis.

2 DAYS AGO