CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Every year Casper citizens my find themselves looking to the clear blue sky and seeing clouds of black smoke coming from the airport. This may look alarming but is no cause for concern. This thick black smoke is almost certainly coming from the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF) training that is held twice a year at the Natrona County International Airport.

CASPER, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO