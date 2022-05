It is very difficult to play 60 minutes of sound, solid hockey, but you can’t sleepwalk through the first 40 minutes of a pivotal game five and expect to win. You could pick many adjectives to describe the Oilers’ play through two periods: horrendous, dreadful, appalling, shocking, ghastly, hideous, lousy, frightful, awful, and alarming to name a few. In their biggest game of the season to date, the Oilers simply weren’t good enough.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO