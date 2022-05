[This article has been published in Restoring America to consider how the U.S.'s trade policies might be exacerbating the supply chain crisis]. Over the last few months, a U.S. baby formula producer issued recalls both voluntarily and required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These recalls are rocking the U.S. baby formula market leaving parents facing higher prices and bare shelves. Stores like Walgreens, CVS Health , and Target are limiting the number of formula products per purchase because of low inventory—just last month, national out‐of‐stock levels reached 40 percent !

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO