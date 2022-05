A Blizzard is coming, and it could have your name all over it. Dairy Queen, one of our favorite purveyors of soft-serve ice cream, recently announced they are auctioning off the opportunity to name a Blizzard on their new summer Blizzard Treat Menu. The Dairy Queen Blizzard first graced the fast food chain's menu in 1985, according to its website, and has been an anchor menu item ever since. It quickly rose in popularity because. really, who could possibly resist a cup of soft-serve ice cream blended with your favorite cookie and candy pieces? And to boot, it's so thick, you could turn the cup that contains it upside down with the spoon still in it, and nothing falls out. An ice cream miracle for sure.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO